Rising Industrial Accidents: A Key Driver Transforming The Workwear Market 2024

Workwear Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

How Has the Workwear Market Performed Over The Years?

The workwear market has seen considerable growth in recent years, with the market size ballooning from $19.46 billion in 2023 to a projected $20.85 billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. Several factors have contributed to the market size's expansion, including industrialization, the establishment of factories, the implementation of labor laws and safety regulations, advancements in textile manufacturing, the introduction of specialized uniforms for various professions, and the influence of military uniforms on civilian work attire.

What is the Future Projections of the Workwear Market?

Looking to the future, the workwear market is anticipated to maintain its robust growth. Projected to grow to $27.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%, this growth can be attributed to several factors such as increasing workplace safety regulations, expansion in the construction and manufacturing sectors, rising awareness of employee comfort, and the growth of e-commerce in retail.

What Are the Major Trends Influencing the workwear Market?

Advancements in wearable technology, a focus on brand identity through uniform design, smart workwear integrated with technology, the development of advanced fabrics based on natural fiber composites, and innovative fabric and apparel technologies are key trends in the forecast period. Additionally, the escalating number of industrial accidents is expected to propel the growth of the workwear market.

The increase in industrial accidents, unforeseen events that cause harm or death, including fatal work injuries, can be attributed to insufficient worker safety management, inadequate training, and inadequate safety measures that fail to protect workers effectively. Workwear plays an essential role in preventing such accidents, offering protection against hazards, reducing the risk of injuries, and improving overall safety compliance.

Who Are the Key Players in the Workwear Market?

Major companies operating in the workwear market include Honeywell International Inc, 3M Company, Aramark Corporation, VF Corporation, The Access Group, Lucky Brand LLC, Portwest LLC, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co LLC, Mascot International A/S, Carhartt Inc, Duluth Trading Company, Sioen Industries NV, Delta Plus Group, Hultafors Group AB, Engelbert Strauss Ltd, Workwear Group Pty Ltd, Biba Apparels, Alexandra, Lakeland Industries Inc, Fristads AB, Wearwell Ltd, RefrigiWear Inc, Berne Apparel, Hejco Workwear, Alsico Group, J and A International Ltd, FlexiTog, Harveys Workwear, Ben Davis Inc, H T Hughes and Co Ltd.

How is the Workwear Market Segmented?

The workwear market covered in this report is segmented into various aspects:

1 By Product: Topwear, Bottomwear, Coveralls

2 By Category: Men, Women, Unisex

3 By Distribution Channel: Wholesalers, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Platforms

4 By Application: Chemical, Power, Food And Beverage, Biological, Other Applications

5 By End Use: Construction, Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare, Other End Users

Which Regions Are Prominent in the Workwear Market?

Asia-Pacific was the most significant region in the workwear market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the workwear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

