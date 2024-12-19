China’s energy firms urge for greater biodiversity conservation efforts

(MENAFN) Around 80 experts from Chinese energy companies convened in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, on Thursday to call for greater biodiversity conservation efforts during the energy transition process. The seminar was organized by the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) in collaboration with local authorities. Participants included representatives from over a dozen prominent Chinese energy companies, such as the State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid, China Huaneng Group, China Three Gorges Corporation, China Huadian Corporation, and China Green Development Investment Group, who shared successful initiatives in protecting biodiversity.



During the event, Liu Zehong, executive vice chairman of GEIDCO, emphasized the vital role of biodiversity as the foundation of human survival, warning of the growing threats posed by human activities. Liu pointed to environmental pollution and habitat destruction as consequences of these activities and highlighted the urgent need to accelerate the transition to green and low-carbon energy. Such a shift, he argued, would help mitigate the environmental impacts of large-scale fossil energy development and utilization on natural ecosystems.



The seminar featured a range of examples demonstrating how energy projects can coexist with biodiversity conservation. These included strategies such as avoiding ecologically sensitive areas, replacing overhead power lines with underground cables, installing artificial bird nests on transmission towers, and creating fish migration channels at hydropower stations. Other innovative solutions involved using solar power for desert control and providing green energy to ecological research bases.



The discussions underscored the shared commitment of China's energy sector to align the nation's energy transition with biodiversity preservation. By integrating these practices into energy projects, the industry aims to balance economic development with environmental stewardship, setting a precedent for sustainable growth.

