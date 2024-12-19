Delhi L-G Poetically Remarks On CM Atishi’S Flip Flop On Calling Assembly Session

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) In an indirect, poetic message to Chief Atishi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday reflected upon the Delhi government's flip flop over calling an Assembly session, saying one should not be afraid of“taking a decision, however bitter”.

At his poetic best during a college event, Saxena said,“Bade nirnay lete waqt darna galat nahin hai, lekin dar ke mare bade nirnay na lena galat hai (It's not good to avoid taking a decision because you are afraid than vice versa).

Addressing the 11th Convocation of Delhi Technological University (DTU), L-G Saxena exhorted students to never run away from taking tough decisions and also asked them to dare to dream big.

His remarks on taking tough decisions came in the backdrop of the Delhi High Court and the Raj Niwas asking CM Atishi to take an early decision on calling an Assembly session so that the 14 CAG reports can be tabled.

The CAG reports are believed to contain negative observations on the Arvind Kejriwal government's excise policy and anti-pollution drive. Political analysts believe that the negative CAG findings will come into the public domain once the reports are tabled in the House, giving fresh ammunition to the Opposition parties in the run-up to the Assembly elections in February.

Saxena, who is also the Chancellor of the DTU, reminded the graduating students that the prestigious institute had nurtured their roots well, making them strong to withstand storms in the outside world. He called upon the students to become role models through innovation and unique achievements, saying,“Everything big in the world became possible because someone dreamt fearlessly.”

“Today, you are all set to create a history of your own. If you want to fly high, you need to be prepared to fly high. I want all of you to strengthen the wings of your knowledge and capability every day so that you all fly to the high skies in your upcoming professional lives,” he said.

In another couplet, the L-G said,“Aaye ho nibhaney jab kirdar zamin par, kuch aiysa kar chalo ki zamana yaad rakhe (When you have come to earth to play a role, do something that will be remembered by the world).”

“Lucky people are those who get an opportunity, brilliant people are those who create an opportunity but the winners are those who use the opportunity,” he said, urging the DTU graduates to contribute to the technological progress of society and the country.

The L-G appreciated the rise in DTU's ranking. It was ranked the 27th best engineering institute in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), he said.

He highlighted that in 2023-24, 360 companies came to the DTU campus and offered over 2,000 jobs to students.