Train collision in Russia kills two dead, injures dozens

(MENAFN) A tragic train collision in Russia's Murmansk Region on Wednesday resulted in two fatalities and at least 27 injuries, including three minors. The accident occurred at Knyazhaya station around 16:15 local time when a passenger train traveling from Murmansk to St. Petersburg collided with a freight train. Four of the passenger train's carriages derailed.



Governor Andrey Chibis confirmed the deaths and reported that several of the injured, including 17 hospitalized, remain in critical condition. The Russian Railways' Telegram stated that one of the passed away while being transported to the hospital.



Preliminary reports indicate that the freight train experienced brake failure, causing it to roll down a hill and crash into the passenger train. Despite the derailment, some passengers were able to continue their journey in the undamaged carriages. Railway workers are working to restore traffic at Knyazhaya station, and the Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation, with the freight train's driver detained.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011433