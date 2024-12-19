(MENAFN) Despite setbacks faced by the "axis of resistance" after Iran lost influence in Syria and Hezbollah suffered significant blows while agreeing to a ceasefire that excludes Gaza, the Yemeni Houthi group remains steadfast in its resistance. Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted Zionist-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been enduring a brutal Israeli war since October 7, 2023, resulting in over 152,000 Palestinian casualties. The Houthis have also launched rocket and drone on the Israeli occupation, with some targeting Tel Aviv, making it clear that they will only halt their attacks if the Zionist war on Gaza ends. Their latest operation occurred last Monday, when they announced an attack on a military target in Jaffa using a hypersonic "Palestine 2" ballistic missile. The Israeli ambulance service reported five injuries from the missile fire, which had hit areas in Tel Aviv and central Israel.



While Hezbollah has agreed to a ceasefire without including Gaza, the Houthis continue their military operations, signaling resilience despite the challenges faced by their allies. The Houthis aim to convey two key messages: first, that they remain committed to Gaza's defense and will not back down, regardless of regional setbacks, and second, to reinforce their own strength despite the pressures faced by Iran and Hezbollah. Yemeni political expert Ahmed Naji suggests that the Houthis' continued operations aim to demonstrate their unwavering resolve. The Houthis view the continuation of attacks as essential to their strength, as any cessation might be perceived as a sign of weakness and could embolden their internal opponents. These operations are a strategic move to confront calls for their elimination and maintain internal morale.



The Houthis also remain confident in their ability to withstand airstrikes, thanks to their experience in minimizing damage from such attacks. They believe that any ground battle from within Yemen poses a greater threat than aerial assaults. The group uses its attacks on the Zionist occupation to frame any internal opposition as "cooperation with the Israeli occupation," thus shifting the battle’s narrative and bolstering their position within Yemen.

