Unpublished Michael Jackson songs found in storage component

(MENAFN) Twelve previously unknown tracks by have been uncovered in a California storage unit, according to the Reporter. The discovery was made by Gregg Musgrove, a former traffic police officer, during a "treasure hunting" excursion when he acquired a unit in Van Nuys, California, previously owned by producer Bryan Loren. The tapes contain tracks recorded by Jackson between 1989 and 1991, before the release of his Dangerous album.



Some of the songs were rumored or partially leaked before, while others are completely new. Notable tracks include "Don’t Believe It," which addresses media rumors surrounding Jackson, and "Truth on Youth," a duet with rapper LL Cool J.



Musgrove and his lawyer contacted the Jackson Estate earlier this year, but the estate declined to purchase the tapes. They clarified that the copyrights for the tracks remain with the estate, meaning the tapes cannot be released publicly. Musgrove plans to sell the tapes through major auction houses, potentially drawing interest from celebrity memorabilia collectors.

