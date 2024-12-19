Freed Palestinian prisoner recounts brutal treatment endured at hands of Israeli occupation forces

(MENAFN) Kholoud Hannouna, a freed Palestinian prisoner, recounts the brutal treatment she and other Gazan prisoners endured at the hands of the Israeli forces. Describing the experience as a "psychological and physical war," Hannouna speaks of the intense physical and mental abuse that lasted over 60 days. Arrested from the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City in front of her children, Hannouna was subjected to degrading treatment meant to break the will of prisoners. The aimed to strip prisoners of their dignity, using torture and ill-treatment to force confessions for crimes they didn’t commit. Hannouna recalls being stripped, shackled for hours, and deprived of basic needs, all while enduring constant movement from one detention camp to another. "There was no stability, only the constant fear of worse interrogations," she states.



During her 60-day ordeal, Hannouna was repeatedly tortured, both physically and psychologically, with soldiers exploiting her separation from her children to further torment her. She remembers the unbearable cold of December, the fear and terror surrounding her, and the constant bombardment near her home in the Zeitoun neighborhood, where her family was trapped under siege. After losing 17 family members in the attacks, Hannouna and her family decided to leave their home, seeking refuge at the Baptist Hospital despite the constant shelling. However, their perceived sanctuary quickly turned into a nightmare as the occupation forces surrounded the hospital. She recalls the shocking moment when they were given just 10 minutes to surrender and come out into the hospital yard, where they were separated by gender, and subjected to further humiliations.



The traumatic experience of being detained and separated from her children is something Hannouna will never forget, as it left deep emotional scars.

