Probiotic Supplements Market Focused Insights 2024-2029: Capsules & Softgels Segment Holds The Largest Market Share Of Over 38%

The global probiotic supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% from 2023 to 2029.

The global probiotic supplements market report contains exclusive data on 41 vendors. The competitive scenario in the global probiotic supplements market is currently intensifying with global and domestic players offering a diverse range of products. The key players in the global probiotic supplements are Nestle, Procter & Gamble, BioGaia, Dr. Willmar Schwabe, Amway, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Church & Dwight, Danone, DSM-firmenich and Yakult Honsha.

RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES



On March 25, 2024, Garden of Life, a Nestle Health Science brand, launched new products in its sports nutrition portfolio. These offerings are Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA Organic Certified, featuring ingredients that promote benefits such as skin health, digestive health, and weight management. Notably, the new products also include probiotics to support various health goals.

On July 14, 2022, Viome Life Sciences, a biology company, announced the launch of its groundbreaking Full Body Intelligence Test, the most advanced holistic health and microbiome test available. This at-home test utilizes gene expression analysis to assess three critical health areas: the gut microbiome, oral microbiome, and cellular health. In April 2024, dsm-firmenich, leaders in nutrition, health, and beauty, partnered with Lallemand Health Solutions, experts in probiotics, to introduce innovative synbiotic solutions for early-life nutrition. These products are designed to foster a gut microbiome similar to that of breast-fed infants, promoting immune system development and optimal growth trajectories.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Form: The capsules & softgels segment holds the largest market share of over 38%. The segment shows incredible growth as they are easy to swallow with water, providing a convenient option for daily use.

By Gender: The female segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 6.99%, due to growing interest in probiotic supplements due to various physiological, lifestyle, and health factors.

By Age: The adult segment occupies a major market share as they are vulnerable to digestive issues and weakened immune systems, leading to increased adoption of these supplements.

By Application: The non-digestive health segment shows the highest growth due to the impact of probiotics on immune function, mental health, skin health, metabolic health, and even cardiovascular health.

By Distribution Channel: The pharmacies & drug stores segment holds the largest market share as they are widely available, providing consumers with easy access to probiotic supplements.

By Geography: North America dominates the global probiotic supplements market, driven by increasing consumer awareness of gut health and a rising focus on preventive healthcare. Growth Factor: The global probiotic supplements market is set to grow due to increasing preference for natural & organic supplements and the rising popularity of gummy-based supplements.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Focus on Digestive & Gut Health

The increased focus on digestive and gut health is a key trend driving the growth of the probiotic supplements market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the critical role gut health plays in overall wellness, influencing not only digestion but also immunity, mental health, and skin health. This heightened awareness has spurred a growing demand for probiotic supplements, known for their ability to support and restore a healthy gut microbiota. The rise in gastrointestinal conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux, and food intolerances exacerbated by poor diets, stress, and sedentary lifestyles has further fueled the need for probiotic solutions.

Additionally, the recognition that nearly 70% of the immune system resides in the gut has underscored the importance of a healthy microbiome in strengthening immune responses. Probiotics help in enhancing immune function, leading to a surge in the use of probiotic supplements as part of preventive health strategies aimed at reducing the risk of infections and illnesses. Brands in the probiotic space are leveraging this growing awareness of the gut microbiome by highlighting the scientific benefits of specific probiotic strains, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. This focus on digestive wellness continues to expand the market as more consumers integrate probiotics into their daily health regimens.

Personalization & Customization

The trend of personalization and customization in the probiotic supplements market has gained significant momentum as consumers increasingly seek tailored health solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Consumers are becoming more educated about their health, microbiomes, and the potential benefits of probiotics. This has led to demand for personalized supplements that address specific concerns such as bloating, diarrhea, skin health, or mental wellness. Scientific advances in microbiome research have revealed that different probiotic strains target different health concerns, such as specific digestive disorders, immune responses, or even mental health conditions.

The gut-brain-skin axis is increasingly understood, showing how probiotics influence overall wellness. Personalized products target specific outcomes, and this attracts consumers to personalization of their supplements. Some companies offer at-home microbiome testing kits. The results show the composition of the user's gut bacteria, which is then used to recommend or formulate personalized probiotic supplements.

Viome Life Sciences has introduced the Full Body Intelligence Test, an at-home health assessment that analyzes gene expression in the gut microbiome, oral microbiome, and cells. Many companies now offer subscription services where customers receive personalized probiotic supplements regularly, with the ability to adjust formulations based on changing health needs or feedback over time, boosting the market for probiotic supplements.

Increasing Preference of Natural & Organic Supplements

The increasing preference for natural and organic supplements is a significant factor driving growth in the probiotic supplements market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking out products that align with their values around natural ingredients, sustainability, and clean-label formulations. Consumers are more informed than ever before about the potential health risks associated with synthetic additives, preservatives, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food and supplements. This has led to a growing demand for clean-label products those that contain natural, minimally processed ingredients with no artificial additives or fillers.

The rise of plant-based diets and the growing number of consumers adopting vegan or vegetarian lifestyles have contributed significantly to the demand for natural and plant-based probiotics. Consumers are looking for probiotic supplements that are not only free from animal-derived ingredients but also made with natural, plant-based sources. With the increasing prevalence of food allergies and intolerances, more consumers are looking for supplements that are free from common allergens such as gluten, soy, dairy, and artificial additives. Natural and organic probiotic supplements typically avoid such allergens, making them safer and more appealing to consumers. Garden of Life is a leading brand in organic supplements, offering USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified probiotics.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Competition From Functional Foods and Beverages

Competition from functional foods and beverages is a significant challenge for the growth of the probiotic supplements market. This competition arises because functional foods and beverages that are fortified with probiotics and other health-enhancing ingredients offer consumers a more convenient and often appealing alternative to traditional probiotic supplements. One of the major reasons for the shift in consumer preference from probiotic supplements to functional foods and beverages is convenience. Many consumers prefer to consume probiotics through everyday food and drink rather than taking supplements, which are typically in the form of capsules, tablets, or powders.

Foods such as yogurt, kefir, and fermented beverages like kombucha are already a part of regular diets, making it easier to incorporate probiotics without extra effort. Functional foods and beverages are perceived as more natural and enjoyable to consume compared to supplements. Many consumers associate foods like yogurt, pickles, and sourdough bread with tradition, health, and taste, while supplements may be seen as artificial or medicinal.

This perceived naturalness gives functional foods and beverages a marketing advantage over supplements, as they offer probiotics in a form that seems less processed or clinical. Thus, the competition from functional foods and beverages is a major challenge for the probiotic supplements market because these products align better with consumer preferences for convenience, multi-functionality, affordability, and enjoyment.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors



Nestle

Procter & Gamble

BioGaia

Dr. Willmar Schwabe

Amway

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Church & Dwight

Danone

dsm-firmenich Yakult Honsha

Other Prominent Vendors



GNC Holdings

NATURELO

NOW Foods

Haleon

Shaklee Corporation

Vytalogy Wellness

Life Extension

Hi-Health

Walgreen

Kirkland Signature

Standard Process

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Probi

Nordic Naturals

Wellbeing Nutrition

Herbalife

Country Life Vitamins

Bayer

Nature's Sunshine

Spring Valley

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Isagenix

Arazo Nutrition

mindbodygreen

Nature's Craft

H&H Group

Bluebonnet Nutrition

Irwin Naturals

Unilever

Wild Nutrition Solara Labs

