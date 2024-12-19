عربي


Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Discuss Enhanced Cooperation At The 7Th Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

12/19/2024 5:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan took place in Dushanbe, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties, Azernews reports.

Speeches were delivered by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavki Zavkizoda, alongside contributions from Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev, and State Tourism Agency Advisor Kenan Guluzade.

Following the signing of the meeting protocol, the Azerbaijani delegation held discussions with Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection Bahodur Sheralizoda, highlighting avenues for enhanced collaboration in trade, environmental protection, and cultural exchange.

MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109011187


AzerNews

