Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Discuss Enhanced Cooperation At The 7Th Intergovernmental Commission Meeting
12/19/2024 5:11:07 AM
Akbar Novruz
The 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan
took place in Dushanbe, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties,
Azernews reports.
Speeches were delivered by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Tajikistan's Minister of
Economic Development and Trade Zavki Zavkizoda, alongside
contributions from Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev,
Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of
Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev, and State Tourism Agency Advisor
Kenan Guluzade.
Following the signing of the meeting protocol, the Azerbaijani
delegation held discussions with Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kohir
Rasulzoda, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and
Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection Bahodur
Sheralizoda, highlighting avenues for enhanced collaboration in
trade, environmental protection, and cultural exchange.
