Sean Diddy Combs: Is Prison Taking A Toll On The Former Music Mogul? Court Appearance Reveals 'Astonishing' Detail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As detention at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center begins to take a toll on Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the disgraced mogul looked noticeably“thinner and greyer” during his recent court hearing.

The is currently facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. However, Diddy, 55, has denied all accusations against him.

During Wednesday's court proceeding, in which no visual recording devices were allowed, one journalist remarked on how the dentition has changed Diddy physically.

Reporting for the Law and Crime Network, Elizabeth Millner said,“He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention centre for a couple of months now.”

“A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but [he] appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to weigh on him,” she added, saying that the rapper seemed“greyer” than usual.

What happened at the Wednesday hearing?

During Wednesday's court proceeding, the prosecution said it is not looking to push back the scheduled trial date of May 5, 2025, as it refused to disclose certain details due to the active investigation engulfing Diddy.

“Any additional charges will have little discovery information,” the prosecution said.

According to The Mirror report, prosecutors are hinting at the possibility of more indictments for Diddy in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Diddy's attorneys have submitted a request to the US Department of Justice, urging them to provide any evidence they possess against him to facilitate preparation for the spring trial.

The Mirror, citing legal filing document it accessed, said Diddy is invoking his right to a speedy trial and has proposed an April or May 2025 trial date. Diddy also seeks access to items confiscated from him during raids on his Miami and Los Angeles properties in March.

The music mogul has been denied bail thrice due to concerns about witness tampering and the seriousness of the charges against him. Most recently, his third bail application was rejected on November 27.