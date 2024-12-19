Vietnam Boosts Eel Exports By Improving Quality Standards Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
12/19/2024 4:41:07 AM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HANOI, VIETNAM –
Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 - Vietnamese eel exporters have focused on enhancing quality standards to meet the stringent demands of international markets.
MENAFN19122024003551001712ID1109010995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.