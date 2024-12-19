Jordan Braces For Unstable Weather With Rain Expected In Several Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience varying weather conditions over the coming days, with relatively cold temperatures expected on Thursday and a significant drop in temperatures accompanied by rainfall forecast for Friday.According to a report by the Meteorological Department, today's weather will be relatively cold in the highlands and mild across other areas, with some high-altitude clouds appearing. Winds will be moderate southeasterly, occasionally becoming active.The report indicates that on Friday, the Kingdom will be affected by unstable weather conditions, causing a noticeable drop in temperatures. The weather will be relatively cold and partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers are expected in the northern, central, and parts of the eastern and southwestern regions. In limited areas of the western regions, including the Dead Sea, heavy rainfall may occur, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail at times.By evening, rainfall is expected to diminish gradually, with winds shifting to moderate westerlies, occasionally increasing in intensity.On Saturday, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly. The weather will remain relatively cold and partly cloudy in most regions, with mild conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate and northwesterly.Sunday will bring another slight increase in temperatures, with relatively cold conditions in the highlands and mild weather in other areas. Winds are expected to be moderate southwesterly.Today's temperatures in East Amman are expected to range between 17 C and 6 C, while West Amman will see temperatures between 15 C and 4 C. The northern highlands will experience temperatures of 14 C to 5 C, and Al-Sharah highlands will range between 15 C and 4 C. The Dead Sea and Aqaba will witness milder conditions, with temperatures ranging from 22 C to 11 C and 23 C to 12 C, respectively.