Local Administration Ministry Engages In "Darb Al-Aman/4 Drill To Enhance Crisis Response Preparedness

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) – The of Local Administration recently participated in the national "Darb al-Aman/4" drill, organized in collaboration with municipalities, joint services councils, and municipal affairs directorates across the governorates of Balqa, Irbid, Jerash, Ajloun, and Aqaba.The exercise was designed to assess the operational readiness of emergency response teams, evaluate the effectiveness of communication systems, and ensure preparedness to implement directives from the National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) or the central operations room. The goal is to enhance the national capacity for swift and coordinated emergency responses.The drill, led by the (NCSCM), involved simulated scenarios aimed at testing the country's response capabilities and updating crisis-related databases.Nidal Abu Orabi Adwan, the ministry's Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Head of the Ministry's Emergency Operations Room, emphasized that the drill serves as a critical opportunity to evaluate existing crisis management plans and ensure institutional readiness for a wide range of potential challenges.He underscored the importance of these exercises in strengthening cooperation among national agencies and improving overall crisis response strategies.