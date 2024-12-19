Honda seeks bilateral discussions with Nissan to mark 3rd-biggest vehicle producer in world

(MENAFN) Japanese vehicle producers Honda as well Nissan are planning biltaeral disussions to create the third-largest vehicle producer in the world by sales, as per released by Japan-based Kyodo News on Wednesday.



The unification seeks to compete with international electric automobiles majors, including Tesla as well as Chinese electric car producers such as BYD, as well as lessen prices and enhance their effectiveness.



The common transactions of Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors, which is Nissan’s affiliate, might hit nearly 8 million automobiles yearly, surpassing Toyota as well as Volkswagen in size.



Honda and Nissan had signed an agreement in March to begin possibility findings on Electric Vehicle manufacturing and software to lower prices and further enhance effectiveness, with Mitsubishi Motors attending the unification later on.



The three companies allegedly stated in a new statement that they are presently “considering various possibilities for future collaboration,” however, no conclusions have yet been completely taken.

