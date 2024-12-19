Exploitation of one’s body represents three forms of alienation of inherent right to control one's body

(MENAFN) The exploitation of one’s body through prostitution, commercial surrogacy, and organ donation represents three forms of alienation of the inherent right to control one's body. While the sale of organs is universally banned due to the harm it causes, commercial surrogacy remains legal in places like South Africa, some US states, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Wealthy individuals can legally purchase the and bodies of poor women who are driven to sell their wombs, risking serious health complications in the process.



Proponents of paid surrogacy often argue "Her body, her choice" and emphasize helping women unable to conceive. However, countries that only allow unpaid surrogacy, such as Finland and certain US states, show long waiting lists, revealing that money often motivates women to volunteer. This raises the question: is it truly "her choice," or is it a desperate response to poverty? If we accept paid surrogacy, where does it end? Could organ sales be next, with people profiting from their kidneys or lungs?



Legalizing organ sales could lead to a horrifying reality, with families at risk of kidnapping and the poor being exploited for the survival of the rich. This is why organ sales are banned globally. Any government that allows such practices would be enabling the desperation of its citizens.



The International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers highlights the issue of prostitution, yet the focus is often on making prostitution safer for those involved, not addressing the root cause—exploitation. The movement to “protect” sex workers is primarily led by men, advocating for better conditions for a trade that ultimately commodifies individuals.



The Swedish model, which criminalizes the buyer rather than the seller in the sex industry, is presented as the only effective system. This approach rejects the illusion of “choice” and recognizes the inherent exploitation in legalizing such practices. Despite opposition from some human rights organizations, the European Parliament once pushed for penalties against clients of prostitutes. The controversy over this stance was even reflected within the UN, with a department initially resisting criminalizing clients until public outcry forced a neutral position.



In the end, prostitution, surrogacy, and organ sales are forms of trafficking in disguise. Legalizing these practices only perpetuates the cycle of exploitation.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011385