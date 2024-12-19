Musk labels Reuters as ‘paid propaganda’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has criticized Reuters as “paid propaganda” after supporting an online theory linking the news agency to investigations into his businesses by the Biden administration. Musk, a prominent ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, called the theory “insane” and claimed it “explains a lot.” The theory was proposed by Mike Benz, head of the Foundation For Freedom Online, who alleged that the Biden administration paid Reuters over $300 million in contracts while simultaneously targeting Musk’s businesses. Benz cited public records and Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters reports about Musk’s companies as evidence.



Musk has faced increasing scrutiny after endorsing Trump’s candidacy in mid-July. He had previously been criticized by left-leaning figures and media for his management of X (formerly Twitter), which he acquired in 2022 with the goal of eliminating censorship. While Musk advocates for free speech, critics argue that X has become a platform for right-wing extremism. The European Union has threatened the platform with legal action over alleged disinformation.



Musk’s foundation was recently accused of failing to meet US charity requirements, and he is also under investigation for compliance with US rules on classified information. He responded by accusing the "deep state" of targeting him, using paid media figures to undermine him. Musk has previously slammed legacy media outlets, particularly Reuters, for spreading what he perceives as lies.

