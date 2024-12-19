Commander-in-Chief of Syria’s new administration calls for lifting of sanctions on Syria

(MENAFN) Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the Commander-in-Chief of Syria’s new administration, called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria, arguing that the country, ravaged by war, no longer poses a threat to its neighbors or the West. In an interview with BBC, he defended the group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, stating they are not a organization and do not target civilians, instead being of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He stressed that victims and perpetrators should not be treated the same way and denied any intent to turn Syria into a copy of Afghanistan, emphasizing the distinct cultures of the two countries.



These comments align with recent diplomatic shifts, as the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, acknowledged the transformation of Syria, noting that while the old Syria is gone, the new one has not yet fully emerged. She emphasized Europe’s role in facilitating Syria’s peaceful transition, encouraging the gradual lifting of sanctions to aid reconstruction, and ensuring that refugees return voluntarily.



The UN’s special envoy, Geir Pedersen, expressed hope for Syria’s adoption of a new constitution and free elections, though he acknowledged that the conflict is not over. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also highlighted the need for a political process driven by Syrians, not external powers. Baerbock presented an 8-point plan addressing state-building, chemical weapons destruction, and refugee return. Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrow emphasized that the future of Syria hinges on actions, not words, with sanctions and reconstruction contingent on political and security reforms. France is set to host a meeting with Arab, Turkish, and Western partners in January to further discuss Syria’s future.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011294