Le Pen foresees premature Macron exit

(MENAFN) Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally (RN), has predicted that French President Emmanuel is likely to leave office prematurely due to his waning influence both domestically and internationally. In an interview with Le Parisien, Le Pen stated that Macron has angered everyone and is no longer a strong figure within the European Union. Le Pen, who has previously challenged Macron for the presidency, is already preparing for an early election, citing Macron's declining authority and the fragility he faces.



While Macron has firmly rejected the possibility of stepping down early and insists on completing his term until 2027, Le Pen believes his political situation is dire. This contrasts with Macron's recent pledge to remain in power despite widespread opposition calls for his resignation. France has been embroiled in political chaos following inconclusive parliamentary elections in June and July, leading to the appointment of Michel Barnier as prime minister. Barnier's brief tenure ended in early December after he became the first French prime minister since 1962 to lose a no-confidence vote, deepening the country's political crisis.

