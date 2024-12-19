Poland deputy defense minister announces that country ‘hit the wall’ with Ukraine army assistance
Date
12/19/2024 5:56:21 AM
(MENAFN) Poland is approaching its capacity to provide further military assistance to Ukraine, according to Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski. Speaking to radio Zet, Zalewski explained that Poland cannot send any more MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine without compromising its own national security. Poland had already supplied Ukraine with a squadron of Soviet-era jets in early 2023 but still retains some for its own defense. Zalewski emphasized that until Poland receives its F-35 jets from the U.S. (due in 2026), the transfer of additional aircraft is not an option.
Poland's priority is now to bolster its own defense capabilities. Zalewski stated that while Poland will continue to support Ukraine as much as possible, it cannot provide any more aid, admitting that the country has "hit the wall." Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz had earlier expressed similar concerns, noting that Poland had already given Ukraine all the weapons it could without jeopardizing its own security. Since the Ukraine conflict began, Poland has provided over €4.5 billion in aid, with more than 70% allocated to military support.
Meanwhile, Moscow insists that Western military aid will not alter the outcome of the war, and any settlement must begin with Ukraine ceasing military operations and accepting the current territorial realities.
MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.