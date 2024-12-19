(MENAFN) Poland is approaching its capacity to provide further military assistance to Ukraine, according to Deputy Defense Pawel Zalewski. Speaking to Zet, Zalewski explained that Poland cannot send any more MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine without compromising its own national security. Poland had already supplied Ukraine with a squadron of Soviet-era jets in early 2023 but still retains some for its own defense. Zalewski emphasized that until Poland receives its F-35 jets from the U.S. (due in 2026), the transfer of additional aircraft is not an option.



Poland's priority is now to bolster its own defense capabilities. Zalewski stated that while Poland will continue to support Ukraine as much as possible, it cannot provide any more aid, admitting that the country has "hit the wall." Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz had earlier expressed similar concerns, noting that Poland had already given Ukraine all the weapons it could without jeopardizing its own security. Since the Ukraine conflict began, Poland has provided over €4.5 billion in aid, with more than 70% allocated to military support.



Meanwhile, Moscow insists that Western military aid will not alter the outcome of the war, and any settlement must begin with Ukraine ceasing military operations and accepting the current territorial realities.

