Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine reportedly doesn’t mind Moscow trip

(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is reportedly open to visiting Moscow after a planned trip to Kiev next month, according to Bloomberg. The visit would be aimed at gathering information rather than pushing for specific policy changes. Kellogg, a retired general who served in national security roles during Trump's first term, is also considering stops in London, Paris, and Rome, although these plans are not yet confirmed.



Kellogg has been appointed to play a key role in negotiating a peace settlement between Moscow and Kiev. reports suggest that he and former Trump aide Fred Fleitz co-authored a proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which would involve freezing the conflict along current lines without recognizing Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territories. It also proposes delaying Ukraine’s NATO membership. However, both Moscow and Kiev have dismissed the proposal.



Trump has repeatedly stated that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours of taking office but has not revealed specific plans. Some speculate that he could leverage US military and financial aid to pressure both sides into negotiations. Kellogg has suggested that Trump could end the conflict within months, even proposing the idea of inviting both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his inauguration. Meanwhile, Putin has indicated openness to talking with Trump, stating that Trump's efforts to end the conflict “deserve attention,” but insists that any settlement must involve Ukraine ceasing military operations and committing to neutrality.

