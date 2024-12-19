Christmas 2024: Check Top 10 Carols And Jingles To Share On Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Christmas, celebrated on December 25 each year, is a Christian holiday that combines religious significance with cultural traditions.

From family gatherings and gift exchanges to the joy of singing carols and decorating homes, the season is a time of warmth, love, and generosity, bringing people together to celebrate unity and goodwill.

Here are the top 10 Christmas carols and jingles that have become timeless favourites:Silent Night

Silent Night, originally a German poem written by pastor Joseph Franz Mohr, is now a Christmas staple to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Jingle Bells

Jingle Bells, the fun and upbeat song, has become synonymous with Christmas festivities. Originally written by James S Pierpont in 1857, at least 17 versions of Jingle Bells are currently available. Interestingly enough, the song was intended to be used on Thanksgiving Day .

| Top 5 Christmas markets around the world Joy to the World

Joy to the World is a jubilant carol that spreads the message of joy and celebration. Written in 1719 by English minister and hymnist Isaac Watts, it is an apt hymn to celebrate the Second Coming.

O Holy Night

A deeply moving carol, O Holy Night, captures the reverence of the Christmas story. Written by French poet Placide Cappeau in 1847, it was set to music by Adolphe Adamand.

| 10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT during this festive season Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" is an English Christmas carol praising the birth of Christ. It first appeared in John Wesley's 1739 collection Hymns and Sacred Poems, but Charles Wesley originally wrote it as“Hymn for Christmas Day.”

Frosty the Snowman

This fun and whimsical jingle is a Christmas staple. It shares the adventures of Frosty, a magical snowman who comes to life after a group of children places a magical silk hat on his head. Frosty laughs and plays with the children until the hot sun threatens to melt him.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the beloved jingle about Rudolph's journey to being recognised as a Christmas hero, is based on a poem by Robert L May, written in 1939. The song revolves around accepting and celebrating differences; like in this jingle, Rudolph was first seen as deformed and strange by others, but circumstances show them how beautiful and special he is.

| 4 Christmas traditions celebrated by French Deck The Halls

Deck the Halls is a classic Christmas carol about decorating and celebrating the Christmas season. It is commonly played in the month(s) leading up to Christmas .



Originally, written by Thomas Oliphant in 1862, the carol was covered by over 75 individual artists.



We Wish You a Merry Christmas

A cheerful jingle, 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas' is often sung to spread good wishes during the holidays. It was written by Charlotte Yonge and was released on 6 December 1935.

| Christmas 2024: Pre-loved and vintage gift ideas for loved ones The First Noel

The First Noel is a traditional Christmas carol that narrates the birth of Jesus, highlights the angelic proclamation to shepherds, and celebrates His arrival with a joyful, memorable melody that has been cherished through centuries.