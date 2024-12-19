Wall Street Exchange partners with TerraPay to Enable Cross-Border Payments and Advance Financial Inclusion

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, December 19, 2024: Wall Street Exchange (WSE), a subsidiary of FINTX, the financial arm of 7X, signed a strategic partnership agreement with TerraPay, a global money movement company, to drive efficiency, reliability, and affordability in international money transfers and promote financial inclusion. This collaboration is set to expand WSE’s payment channels via TerraPay’s network, making cross-border payments more affordable and enabling underserved communities with seamless access to financial services. This move reflects both organisation’s commitment to enhance customer satisfaction and service quality in the remittance landscape.



The partnership agreement was signed at the 7X headquarters in Dubai by Malaz Mubaid, Acting CEO of Wall Street Exchange and Sudhesh Giriyan, President and Global Head of Remittances at TerraPay. The ceremony was held in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, Bassam Awada, SVP MENA and Global Partnerships of TerraPay, and Sultan AlMahmoud, Acting CEO of FINTX.



WSE’s collaboration with TerraPay marks a significant step towards enhancing financial accessibility for individuals and businesses, especially those who rely on cross-border payments to support family members, pay for services or conduct business internationally. TerraPay’s network of 144+ receiving countries, 210+ sending countries, over 3.7 billion mobile wallets, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and more than 12 billion cardsalso helps WSE streamline international transfers, making them more cost-effective. The end goal is to empower users with convenient payment options.



Malaz Mubaid said: “Our partnership with TerraPay underscores our focus on making cross-border payments more accessible and responsive to the needs of our diverse customer base. By integrating TerraPay’s advanced platform with our systems, we are able to enhance our offerings and streamline international transfers, providing individuals and businesses with a more efficient and reliable experience. This collaboration is a strategic step in advancing financial inclusivity and adapting to the shifting expectations within the remittance landscape.”



Sudhesh Giriyan said: "We are thrilled to partner with Wall Street Exchange in driving innovation and enhancing financial inclusion across borders. By integrating TerraPay’s robust global remittance network with WSE’s services, we are enabling faster, more affordable, and seamless international money transfers for millions of people. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving financial accessibility and empowering underserved communities, helping bridge the gap in the global remittance landscape."



By leveraging TerraPay’s global remittance network and advanced technology, WSE will expand its footprint to new destinations and elevate the speed and reliability of its services, all while offering competitive prices.



With a shared commitment to advancing financial technology and enhancing customer experience, the two companies are poised to elevate international money transfers and redefine service excellence to meet the growing demand for fast and reliable remittance solutions.





