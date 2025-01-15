Shilpa Shetty Is Making The Most If Her Farm Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty works really hard to maintain her image as one of the fittest actresses in B-town. In order to do so, she also keeps a keen eye on what she eats. Recently, the 'Sukhee' dropped a sneak peek into her organic life.

Shilpa Shetty recently took to her official IG handle and posted a couple of photos with some fresh gobi in her hand. She looked dapper in a cotton shirt, a white cap, and black sunglasses in these stills. In the last photos, Shilpa Shetty was seen relishing on vada pav. Her latest post was captioned, "Had Aloo and Gobi ... but separately".

As soon as the post was up, netizens flooded the comment section with remarks like "Eat alot and do yoga to maintain fig", "Sunflower in between cauliflower", and "Awesome".

Previously, the diva celebrated the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti with family members. Shilpa Shetty took to the photo-sharing app and shared a picture of herself on Instagram stories. The still shows the 'Dhadkan' star inside a temple posing against the idol. She can be seen holding a laddoo in her hand and a basket of offerings in another in the pic captioned, "Happy Makar Sankranti. Til gud ghya god god bola."

Before that, Shilpa Shetty was seen celebrating Lohri with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, daughter Samisha, and mother Sunanda Shetty. She also posted an IG video where she is seen praying near the bonfire, offering food items to the diety. While Shilpa Shetty helped her son in performing the rituals, Raj Kundra assisted their daughter.

The clip that shows the family happily tapping a foot together was captioned,“Happpyyyyy Lohri! May this festive season ignite new hopes, dreams, opportunities in your life and all the negativity perish in this bonfire. May this special day fill our hearts with joy and gratitude."