Cold Wave Intensifies In Jaipur As Heavy Rain Lashes Pink City

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) The residents of capital city of Rajasthan experiencing the cold days of the winter season experienced more shivers on Wednesday as heavy rain brought the mercury down, intensifying the cold wave, besides spelling trouble for the commuters and pedestrians who ran for cover.

The rain started around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Initially light, the rain soon turned heavy, further lowering the temperature.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Many districts in Rajasthan were also shrouded in dense fog this morning.

This was in clear contrast to the clear skies and sunny weather experienced on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert regarding the activation of a new Western Disturbance starting Wednesday night.

The cold is expected to intensify due to strong northerly winds.

According to the IMD, an alert for light rain and dense fog has been issued for several districts in Rajasthan, including Jaipur.

A significant change in temperature is expected within the next 24 hours.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms is also likely in parts of the state on Wednesday.

The weather is expected to turn dry again from January 16, though some areas may continue to experience dense fog.

A Yellow alert for rain has been issued for several Rajasthan districts, including Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Sikar, and Tonk.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Met Department had announced a Yellow alert for cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall and hailstorms in 17 districts which included Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, and Jaipur.

According to weather experts, cold is likely to persist in Rajasthan for the next 12 to 15 days.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain at, or fall slightly below normal.

Another mild Western Disturbance is predicted to arrive on January 22-23, making a temperature rise in the coming days unlikely.