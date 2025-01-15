WPGT 2025: Vani Takes Three-Shot Lead In 2Nd Leg In Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) Vani Kapoor, returning to the domestic Women's Pro Tour (WPGT) after a long hiatus, did not begin the way she would have wanted, but she did manage to bring in the day's best card of 2-under 68 and take the lead in the second Leg of the WPG Tour at the Tollygunge Club.

Vani, whose last win at home came in the 12th Leg of the 2024 season at the DLF Golf and Country Club, began with a bogey on the first but picked three birdies later to score 68. She was three ahead of the 2023 HPWGT Order of Merit leader Sneha Singh (71), while Ravjot K. Dosanjh looking for her maiden win, was third with a round of 72.

Vani, who is hoping to find her form and her way back into the Ladies European Tour, dropped a shot on the first but later picked birdies on the fourth, 12th, and 16th to finish at 68 in the Hero WPGT event.

Sneha Singh, who was T-5 in the first Leg last week, parred the first nine holes but had two birdies against three bogeys on the back nine for 71. Ravjot had two birdies against two bogeys on the front nine and turned in even par. On the second nine, she again had two birdies and two bogeys but also dropped a late double bogey on the Par-4 17th to fall to 2-over at the end of the round.

Khushi Khanijau, (73) was sole fourth, while five players including amateurs Anaahat Bindra, Heena Kang, and three pros, Anvitha Narender, Anahita Singh, and Jasmine Shekar, carding 74 each, were fifth. Kriti Chowhan and Gourabi Bhowmick with 75 were tied 10th.

It was not the best of days for some other big names as Seher Atwal and Ridhima Dilawari with 77 each were T-14, while last week's winner, Rhea Purvi Sarvanan (78) was T-18. Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs with 79 each were T-23 and Neha Tripathi (81) was 30th.

Rhea, who won her maiden professional title in the first leg in Jamshedpur, started in the first group at the Tollygunge Club, playing alongside Durga Nittur and Lavanya Jadon, who made her pro debut only last week. Rhea, who shot 72-72-71 last week, was hoping to build on the success in the second leg but did not get off to the start she would have hoped for. However, there is enough time for her to make a comeback.