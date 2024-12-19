Qatar Will Continue To Be A Beacon Of Hope And Peace: PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani emphasised that Qatar National Day is a noble and inspiring national occasion that embodies the spirit of unity, cohesion and belonging among citizens, and affirms their pride in the legacy of the Founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who laid the foundations of a strong and unified state, making Qatar a model of steadfastness and independence.

In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that Qatar National Day offers a great and renewed opportunity to emphasise the ongoing march of exceptional achievements across various fields under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who leads Qatar with determination and confidence towards new horizons, committed to realising Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthening its position on the global stage.

Celebrating this national occasion reaffirms our commitment, as successive generations, to follow the path of our fathers and grandfathers. We remain dedicated to defending our homeland and its dignity, working with utmost sincerity to elevate, advance and prosper it. We renew our pledge to continue the journey of development and progress under the banner of our wise leadership, he stated.

On this special day, Qatari society - both citizens and residents - strengthens its loyalty and solidarity, united in continuing the path of development and renaissance in this generous homeland, proud of its enduring values and ambitious vision, he added.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the Founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, laid a strong foundation for an independent state based on unity, justice, noble human values, and a relentless pursuit of development and growth.

He established the pillars of the modern State of Qatar and embodied piety, justice and courage. A lover of science and knowledge, he was endowed with leadership wisdom and a spirit of sacrifice.

Following in his footsteps, the rulers of the State of Qatar have upheld his righteous path, demonstrating prestige, wisdom and integrity, while embodying the spirit of national unity and consensus.

The noble deeds, enduring contributions, and great sacrifices made by our ancestors for the unity, sovereignty, and prosperity of the State of Qatar remain the foundation, driving force, and guiding light that illuminate our path toward further achievements under the leadership of H H the Amir.

The celebration of Qatar National Day is a commemoration of these accomplishments across various fields, he added.

Regarding Qatar's diplomatic achievements, he stated:“The National Day is a cherished occasion through which we reaffirm our commitment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement the directives of H H the Amir, aiming to fulfil the aspirations and interests of the people, as well as the strategic objectives of the state. This includes strengthening close cooperation with various countries and organisations.”

He further explained that since its founding, Qatar has followed wise policies grounded in fair principles, making significant contributions to strengthening international peace and security by supporting peaceful resolution of global disputes.

“Qatar also plays a leading role in addressing key global issues of concern to the international community, such as climate change, poverty, terrorism, and providing humanitarian aid. These efforts have solidified Qatar's position on the global stage, earning it respect and a prestigious standing internationally.”

In the context of Qatar's mediation efforts in partnership with Egypt and the United States, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the results of the tripartite mediation, which included a humanitarian truce agreement in November 2023 that led to a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners and 109 detainees, and an increase in the flow of relief shipments.

He also noted that Qatari mediation facilitated the exchange of detainees between the United States and Venezuela, as well as the reunification of dozens of Ukrainian children with their families after being separated by war.

With its unwavering determination and wise vision, Qatar will continue to be a beacon of hope and peace, tirelessly working to contribute to global security and stability, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed.

“The State of Qatar will remain a refuge for the oppressed and will always strive to preserve security and stability,” he reaffirmed.

He emphasised the strategic focus on developing future sectors that are key drivers of sustainable growth, such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and innovative industries, through increased investments in these vital areas, alongside efforts to leverage technological and digital transformations.

These initiatives enhance the country's ability to diversify its economy and reinforce its pioneering role in leading global advancements.

Concluding his statement, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's deep commitment to its ambitious strategy.

He emphasised the country's determination to continue its development journey, strengthen its leadership across all sectors, and strive for further progress and prosperity, reflecting its visionary approach to a brighter future.