Lighting Tunnel By Nargiza Usmanova Wins Iron A' Trade Show Design Award

Innovative Booth Design Recognized for Excellence in Trade Show Architecture and Interiors

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of trade show design, has announced "Lighting Tunnel" by Nargiza Usmanova as the recipient of the Iron A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the design within the trade show industry, acknowledging its outstanding merits and contributions to advancing design standards and practices.The award-winning "Lighting Tunnel" exhibition booth showcases the relevance of innovative design in capturing the attention of trade show attendees and effectively communicating brand identity. By aligning with current industry trends and demonstrating a keen understanding of visitor engagement, this design serves as a prime example of how thoughtful architecture and interiors can elevate the trade show experience for both exhibitors and attendees alike.Nargiza Usmanova's "Lighting Tunnel" stands out for its unique conceptualization, which centers around the seamless integration of GVA Lighting's products into an immersive, architectural lighting experience. The booth's innovative zig-zag walls form a captivating tunnel, with strategically placed lighting fixtures that highlight the company's diverse offerings. The central greenery composition, enhanced by flexible LED lighting, and the slanted white walls showcasing various lighting systems, demonstrate the design's ability to create a cohesive and impactful visual narrative.The recognition bestowed upon "Lighting Tunnel" by the A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award serves as a testament to Nargiza Usmanova's dedication to pushing the boundaries of trade show design. This accolade is expected to inspire future projects within the designer's portfolio, driving further innovation and exploration in the field. Moreover, it motivates the entire design team to continue striving for excellence, setting new standards for creativity and functionality in trade show environments.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Lighting Tunnel" design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Nargiza UsmanovaNargiza Usmanova is a Canada-based professional designer renowned for her exceptional creativity and passion for the visual arts. With a diploma in Graphic & Industrial Design and extensive experience as a Chief Designer and Art Director, Nargiza has created numerous captivating projects for her clients. Her expertise spans various areas, including Graphic, Exhibit, and Lighting Design, as well as Illustration. Nargiza's outstanding imagination and dedication to her craft have earned her recognition and acclaim within the design community.About GVA LightingGVA Lighting is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in innovative, high-end, specification-grade architectural LED lighting systems. With a focus on quality and cutting-edge technology, GVA Lighting has established itself as a leader in the industry, providing superior lighting solutions for a wide range of applications.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate adherence to professional and industrial standards set forth by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations, creative execution, and contributions to their respective fields. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that showcase technical competence, specialization, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful and innovative solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a distinguished international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of trade show and trade fair design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from creative architects, innovative interior designers, design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands from all countries. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

