NATO to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s defense with Zelensky

(MENAFN) Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General Mark Rutte met in Brussels to consider strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and methods to guarantee lasting peace for the nation. Zelensky posted the news on Telegram, in line with Ukrinform.



“Brussels. An important and very substantive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Our talks focused on strengthening air defense for Ukraine and ensuring the reliability of the peace we are collectively working to achieve,” Zelensky stated.



The Leader stated appreciation to the NATO Secretary General and all cooperators for their willingness to intensify efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air shield and to collaborate with each other’s for effective security assurances.



“The Alliance will do everything to ensure that Ukraine is as strong as possible when we turn to more active diplomacy,” Zelensky stressed.



The Office of the Leader declared that Mark Rutte underlined another crucial issue: Ukraine's economy. He noted to the model set by Denmark and Lithuania in purchasing Ukrainian weapons.



