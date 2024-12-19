Modular Construction Market Size Will Anticipated To Reach $155.9 Billion By 2031 TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The modular size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 155.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The modular construction market is revolutionizing the building and construction by offering efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional construction methods. Modular construction involves fabricating building components, or modules, in off-site factories and assembling them on-site. These modules can include complete rooms or sections of buildings, with electrical wiring, plumbing, and finishes pre-installed. The modular construction market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 155.9 Bn by the end of 2031.Get A Free Sample Copy of the Report:Market OverviewThe modular construction market is segmented by type, material, application, and region. Types include permanent modular construction (PMC) and relocatable modular construction (RMC). Key materials used are steel, concrete, wood, and composite materials. Applications span residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.Key Drivers of GrowthRising Demand for Affordable HousingThe growing housing shortage, especially in urban areas, has accelerated the adoption of modular construction as a quicker and more affordable solution.Focus on SustainabilityModular construction reduces material waste and energy consumption, aligning with global sustainability goals and green building initiatives.Shorter Construction TimelinesOff-site manufacturing significantly reduces on-site construction time, providing a competitive advantage over traditional methods.Technological AdvancementsThe integration of BIM (Building Information Modeling), 3D printing, and automation in modular construction enhances precision and efficiency.Labor Shortages in ConstructionSkilled labor shortages are prompting contractors to adopt modular methods that require fewer on-site workers.Top Companies:ALHO Systembau GmbHElements EuropeKLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KGLindbäcks Bygg ABLowrie Modular BuildingsParagon Space LtdPolcom GroupRobertson GroupTotally Modular LtdVision Modular SystemsTo Know More About Report -Recent TrendsAdoption of Smart TechnologiesSmart factories equipped with robotics and IoT are improving the efficiency and scalability of modular construction processes.Expansion of Commercial ApplicationsModular construction is increasingly being used for office spaces, hotels, and healthcare facilities due to its flexibility and scalability.Focus on High-rise Modular BuildingsAdvancements in structural engineering and materials are enabling the construction of modular skyscrapers and multi-story buildings.Customization and Design InnovationsManufacturers are offering tailored designs to meet specific client needs, enhancing the aesthetic and functional appeal of modular buildings.Rise in Public-private Partnerships (PPPs)Collaboration between governments and private players is driving large-scale adoption of modular construction for infrastructure projects.Market SegmentationBy TypePermanentRelocatableBy StructureWallsFloorsFramesCeilings & RoofsDoors & WindowsOthersBy MaterialOSBPlasterboardFiber CementSteel Fiber Reinforced ConcretePolypropylene Fiber Reinforced (PFR) Cement & ConcreteGlass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC)Asbestos FiberOthersTimberSteelOthersBuilding SectorResidentialIndustrialCommercialOfficesEducation InstitutesHealthcare CentersHotels & CafesTransportation FacilitiesShopping MallsOthersBy Distribution ChannelDirectIndirectVisit our report to discover essential insights and analysis -RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaSouth AmericaBrowse More Trending Research Reports:Wire Harness Market to Reach $165.2 Billion by 2034, Driven by Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing Advancements | TMRManufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market to Reach US$ 39.53 Bn by 2031: TMR StudyAbout Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

