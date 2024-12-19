Fidan demands urgent actions to meet Syria's essential needs, guarantee refugees return

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan highlighted the significance of meting Syria's urgent necessities, comprising the coming back of refugees, organizational reconstruction and the renovation of regular public facilities.



"The urgent needs of the Syrian people cannot be delayed anymore, because we've got to get all the refugees back to Syria," Fidan stated during a meeting with Al Jazeera program Wednesday.



"The basic services -- health, transportation, food, education, communication -- should be provided to the people, so the people can feel the normal life actually," he also noted.



Fidan replied to concerns regarding Turkey’s part in the regime revolution in Syria, citing remarks by US President-elect Donald Trump, who labelled the case as “an unfriendly takeover.”



“Well, I think first of all, let me say this: We wouldn't call it a takeover, because it would be a grave mistake to present what's been happening in Syria. For the Syrian people, it is not a takeover. I think if there is any takeover, it's the will of the Syrian people which is taking over now,” he stated.



Fidan, drawing on his knowledge as Turkey’s previous intelligence head, stressed his nation’s deep watching of advances in Syria’s Idlib as well as nearing regions.

MENAFN19122024000045016755ID1109010146