(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia strongly condemned the latest European Union sanctions package, calling it unlawful and illegal. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, made the statement during a press briefing in Moscow, asserting that the sanctions were unjust and detrimental to both Russian and foreign economic operators, as well as public figures. According to Zakharova, these actions by the EU only serve to further harm Moscow’s interests.



The 15th package of sanctions, which was adopted by the EU on Monday, targets a wide range of entities, including Russia’s "shadow fleet." Zakharova warned that the sanctions posed a serious threat not only to Russia and Europe’s energy security but to global energy stability and economic relations as a whole. She emphasized that these new measures would have far-reaching consequences, extending beyond the immediate impact on Russia to the global stage.



Zakharova also made it clear that Russia would analyze the sanctions to assess the damage to its economic interests, with the intention of taking retaliatory actions against the EU’s “illegitimate” measures. She warned that these countermeasures would be implemented swiftly in response to the EU's anti-Russian actions.



The sanctions were imposed in light of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, which has now surpassed its 1,000th day. The EU’s continued pressure on Russia through these sanctions highlights the deepening tensions between the two sides as the conflict endures.

