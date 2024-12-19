PSG maintains unbeaten run with 4-2 win against Monaco, bit loses goalkeeper to injury

(MENAFN) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) maintained their unbeaten run with a 4-2 victory over Monaco in a Wednesday league match, but the win was marred by a serious injury to their Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The match, held at Monaco's Stade Louis II, saw PSG's French star Ousmane Dembele score twice, while Eliesse Ben Seghir and Breel Embolo scored for the home side. In addition to Dembele’s brace, Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos also found the net for PSG.



The game took a worrying turn when Donnarumma suffered a facial injury after a reckless challenge by Monaco’s Wilfried Singo. The PSG goalkeeper was struck in the face with Singo's football studs, forcing him to leave the field. Donnarumma was treated for multiple facial cuts, receiving staples to close the wounds temporarily. PSG confirmed that Donnarumma would return to Paris with the team and undergo medical examinations the following day. He is expected to rest for several days.



Despite the injury, PSG secured the three points, increasing their lead to 40 points at the top of Ligue 1, extending their advantage to 10 points over second-place Olympique Marseille and third-place Monaco. Notably, Olympique Marseille has a game in hand.



Singo’s reckless tackle went unpunished with a red card, much to the disappointment of many observers, but PSG was able to maintain their dominance in the match.

