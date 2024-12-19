Ukrainian citizen is under suspicion of transporting illegal migrants, MFA stated

(MENAFN) A 48 years old Ukrainian citizen has been arrested in Lithuania on doubt of transporting illegal refugees. He will be detained until March 13, 2025. This news was approved to Ukrinform by the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in replay to an inquiry.



"The State Border Guard Service under the Ministry of the Interior of Lithuania detained a Ukrainian citizen, born in 1976, on suspicion of transporting illegal migrants (illegal transportation of persons across the state border, part 2 of Article 292 of Lithuania’s Criminal Code). A pre-trial investigation has been initiated," the press service stated.



In line with the Panevėžys District Court ruling dated December 3, the Ukrainian individual will be kept in detention to March 13, 2025. "Based on available information, the Ukrainian citizen is provided with legal representation, and no requests from him to the Embassy of Ukraine in Lithuania have been received," the MFA press service also said.



