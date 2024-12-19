Over 200 casualties including both killed, wounded among North Korean troops

(MENAFN) The Russian assault on Ukraine has resulted in more than 200 North Korean casualties, including people killed and injured.



This is in line with Andrii Kovalenko, Chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. His report was posted on Telegram, Ukrinform states.



"North Korean have sustained losses, both killed and wounded. By now, the total exceeds 200 casualties. Despite Russia's attempts to conceal their setbacks by quickly evacuating the wounded, videos of strikes on North Korean troops, their failures, and images of their bodies are now circulating publicly. Footage from hospitals has also emerged," Kovalenko shared.



In addition to that Russia doesn't care much about North Korean troops' lives. "Furthermore, Russian commanders openly express dissatisfaction with the presence of North Koreans, who they claim 'do not understand the language and are outright incompetent.' Their training for modern warfare is inadequate, and they are often sent on infantry assaults from wooded areas, sometimes alongside Russian troops," he declared.



MENAFN19122024000045016953ID1109010487