Initial passenger flight from Damascus Airport to Aleppo lands following Assad's collapse

(MENAFN) After the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, the first passenger flight from the reopened Damascus Airport successfully landed at Aleppo Airport. This marked a significant milestone as it was the first flight between the country’s two largest cities since the regime's collapse.



Mohammed al-Masri, the director of Aleppo Airport, confirmed to Anadolu that all necessary technical preparations had been completed, ensuring the smooth operation of the flight from Damascus. He expressed hope that Aleppo Airport would soon resume full operations, signaling a return to normalcy for the region.



Journalist Musa al-Omar, who was onboard the flight, expressed his excitement about the event. He praised both Damascus and Aleppo airports, stating that they were fully prepared for operations. "I am thrilled to be part of this flight and consider myself very fortunate," he shared, adding that officials had indicated that Damascus Airport would soon reopen to international flights as well.



Aleppo Airport had ceased flights following the regime’s collapse on December 8, but it has now reopened after completing necessary preparations. This development comes after Syrian President Bashar Assad fled to Russia following the fall of Damascus, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s nearly 25-year rule.

