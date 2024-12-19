UN Security Council condemns Israel’s illegal settlements in West Bank, East Jerusalem

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, members of the UN Security Council expressed strong concerns about Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, particularly regarding its illegal settlement expansion and the violence it has sparked. Some members also called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Khaled Khiari, the UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, delivered a critical statement to the Security Council, condemning Israel's relentless expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.



Khiari emphasized that the continued expansion of settlements was not only a violation of international law but also a significant barrier to peace and the possibility of a viable Palestinian state. He described the situation in Gaza as dire, stressing that the bombardment by Israeli forces and the resulting civilian casualties were inexcusable. The destruction of Palestinian neighborhoods and the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza were also cited as major concerns.



The UN official reaffirmed that all Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, lack legal validity and are a direct violation of international law and UN resolutions. Khiari warned that these illegal actions only fuel tensions and make it increasingly difficult to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The situation, he said, continues to erode the chances for a future independent and sovereign Palestinian state.



In conclusion, the Security Council's statements underscored the urgent need for international action to address both the expansion of settlements and the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza. Members of the council reiterated their calls for an end to the violence and the implementation of a cease-fire, stressing the importance of upholding international law and UN resolutions in resolving the conflict.

