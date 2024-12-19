Number of fatalities in Mozambique due to Cyclone Chido climbs to 45

(MENAFN) The death toll in Mozambique from Cyclone Chido has risen to 45, according to officials. Luisa Meque, the chairperson of the National Disaster Risk Management Institute (INGD), reported that the storm also caused 500 injuries and destroyed approximately 35,000 homes in the northern provinces of Niassa, Nampula, and Cabo Delgado. These regions have experienced widespread devastation. Meque cautioned that the death toll could increase as further damage assessments continue.



Approximately 2.5 million people have been affected by the cyclone in Mozambique, with UNICEF’s Country Representative in Mozambique, Louise Eagleton, highlighting that 90,000 children have been among the worst affected. Eagleton described the situation as dire, with children struggling to find food and shelter. The cyclone has deeply impacted the country, with children suffering the most.



In response to the crisis, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) allocated $4 million for emergency aid. Meanwhile, in neighboring Malawi, the death toll has reached 13, and 45,000 people have been left homeless in five districts in the southern region, as reported by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).



Cyclone Chido, which made landfall in Mozambique on December 15, brought severe weather, including strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall that exceeded 250 millimeters (9.84 inches) in just 24 hours, before moving on to Malawi.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109010437