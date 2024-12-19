Parliament Backs Amendments To Legislation On Compulsory Social Insurance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law amending certain legislative acts on compulsory state social insurance.

Iryna Herashchenko, an MP from the European Solidarity party, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety the bill on compulsory state social insurance, No.10017,” she wrote.

A total of 264 MPs backed the bill.

According to the MP, the main changes to the law provide that:

- religious organizations are exempt from paying the mandatory state pension insurance fee;

- personal insurance for employees of the nature reserve fund is canceled and replaced by compulsory social insurance;

- the right to temporary disability and pregnancy benefits is granted not only at the main place of work, but also at a part-time job;

- creates the possibility of receiving insurance payments in paper or electronic form in the event of force majeure;

- determines the procedure for providing social services in accordance with the assessment of the victim's needs.

In addition, the explanatory note to this document also states that amendments to the legislation are needed due to the liquidation of the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine.

As reported, the Law“On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Compulsory State Social Insurance' and the Law 'On Compulsory State Pension Insurance' came into force on January 1, 2023, which provides for the merger of the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine

with the Pension Fund. In November-December 2022, the necessary regulations were adopted to ensure the full and effective transfer of social insurance functions, including the recruitment of the SPFU employees to the Pension Fund.