Ukrainian Arrested In Lithuania On Suspicion Of Transporting Illegal Migrants MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 48-year-old Ukrainian national has been detained in Lithuania on suspicion of transporting illegal migrants. He will remain in custody until March 13, 2025.

This information was confirmed to Ukrinform by the press service of Ukraine's of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in response to an inquiry.

"The State Border Guard Service under the Ministry of the Interior of Lithuania detained a Ukrainian citizen, born in 1976, on suspicion of transporting illegal migrants (illegal of persons across the state border, part 2 of Article 292 of Lithuania's Criminal Code). A pre-trial investigation has been initiated," the press service reported.

According to the Panevėžys District Court ruling dated December

3, the Ukrainian citizen will be remanded in custody until March 13, 2025.

"Based on available information, the Ukrainian citizen is provided with legal representation, and no requests from him to the Embassy of Ukraine in Lithuania have been received," the MFA press service added.

Media reports indicate that a Renault Megane vehicle, which had entered Lithuania from Latvia, was stopped for inspection in Pasvalys District on Friday, December 13. The vehicle, bearing Latvian license plates, was driven by a 48-year-old Ukrainian with a temporary residence permit in Latvia.

Four male passengers were found in the car. Upon inspection, border guards determined that the driver was transporting four foreign nationals – two aged 22, one aged 23, and one aged 43 – all citizens of India. None of them had documents permitting entry or residence in Lithuania or the Schengen area. They presented personal identification documents from Latvia as asylum seekers.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the illegal transportation of people across the state border. Under Lithuanian law, such crimes carry a prison sentence of up to eight years.

The driver is reportedly known to border authorities, having been convicted in Lithuania over a year ago for violating regulations on transporting excisable goods.