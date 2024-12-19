Working With MEA To Get International Travel Advisories For J & K Watered Down: Omar

In an interactive session at 18th Annual Summit 2024 organised by the CII, Abdullah said as a result of the 30-35 years of trouble that J&K has gone through, international tourism has not been a focus area.

He said it is simply because the travel advisories that exist make it“all but impossible” for tourists from traditional markets to visit Kashmir.

“As a result of those travel advisories, their insurance is void if they travel into Kashmir and that's a no-no for them. That's something again we are working with the government of India particularly with the Ministry of External Affairs to try and use their good offices to at least water them down initially with a view to completely removing them,” he said.

Abdullah said people of J&K want these high-spending tourists to visit the region.

“So, you will find that the guy who was happy to invest in an Innova will think of investing in a Mercedes because they start seeing high-spending tourist coming...similarly with hotels and everything else,” he said.

The chief minister said in the last few years, the tourism sector in Kashmir has seen growth in volumes because“volumes have allowed us to project a sense of normalcy”.

“At some point we will have to move from volume to value because we are not going to sustain these numbers.

“In short term, my worry is that these numbers will spike because the train will start coming directly into valley from next year and then the volumes will rise. But then at some time we will have to move from volume to value and that's when making ourselves attractive for foreign tourists is a way to go,” he said.

Abdullah also said that he is in talks with the Civil Aviation Ministry to develop an airstrip in Kishtwar under 'Udan' scheme.

He said Jammu tourism is a“blank canvas” as he sought help of businessmen and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) to develop the region and new destinations in the Kashmir Valley as traditional hubs have become saturated.

He said one of the regrets in the government is that Jammu has pilgrim tourism by the grace of God as one crore plus yatris come to the Vaishno Devi shrine for 'darshan', the“sad fact is that we have not been able to divert them to other tourist destination in the region”.

“Now, if we were able to divert 15 per cent of them that is 15 lakh... a number that has sustained tourism in Kashmir for decades,” he said.

“...Maybe we made the Yatra much easier and because connectivity is so good that they just come in, finish the 'darshan' and leave. It really is a challenge and I don't think I have an easy answer for you,” he said.

The chief minister also invited filmmakers from south India to start looking J&K as the movie making destination.

No talk of any change in INDIA bloc leadership



There is no talk of any change in INDIA bloc leadership, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Wednesday, underlining that the meeting of the bloc is yet to take place.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the 18th Annual Tourism Summit 2024 organised by the CII here, he said the meeting of opposition INDIA bloc has not taken place yet and asked where the talk of leadership change came from.

“No, there is no talk of any leadership change,” he said.

Maintaining his stand on electronic voting machines, he said if any one has any complaint about EVMs, the complaint should remain throughout.

“The complaint cannot be made when you lose the election. The complaint should be made when you win the election as well. If not EVM then what? Should we go back to ballot papers? Have we forgotten what happened with ballot papers? How ballot papers were stuffed in the boxes. I haven't forgotten. My first election was on ballot papers, my second election was also on ballot papers. If not EVM then what is the alternative?” he asked referring to his exclusive interview with PTI.

When asked about the Congress' criticism to his statement during the interview, saying that alliance leaders' tone changes when they become chief minister, he said,“In the same interview, I lauded the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Is it the BJP language? I said that only the BJP and the Congress are two parties having pan India presence.

“If you go to any corner of the country you will find only two parties - the BJP and the Congress. In such circumstances, there is a natural role of the Congress to lead the opposition. Is this the BJP language, it's not.

“But I will not stop speaking the truth because I have become the chief minister. I have repeatedly said that if you have complaint about the EVM, you must maintain it throughout the year. If you do not like the EVM, suggest the alternative.”

Omar said his party has opposed the introduction of One Nation One Election Bill and will continue to oppose in the future as well.

