Horror Writers Association Announces 2024 Scholarship And Diversity Grant Winners

- Angela Yuriko-SmithCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is pleased to announce this year's round of scholarship and grant recipients for the Dark Poetry, Mary Shelley, HWA Scholarships, as well as several Diversity Grants.“The scholarship recipients showcased an array of diversity, talent, and love for the horror genre,” says HWA's President, Angela Yuriko-Smith.“The HWA would also like to express its gratitude to the Scholarship Committee chaired this year by Marge Simon and to Linda D. Addison who chaired the Diversity Grant Committee.”The Horror Writers Association offers a variety of scholarships to assist writers looking to pursue a career as a writer of horror fiction, nonfiction, or poetry, as well as offering one endowment to libraries to expand their young adult reading programs.The HWA would like to congratulate the following scholarship and grant recipients:2024 Scholarship Recipients:Ennis Rook Bashe: Dark Poetry ScholarshipCatherine Yu: HWA ScholarshipMadeleine Pelletier: Mary W. Shelley Scholarship2024 Diversity Grant Recipients:Amanda HelmsSomto IhezueElis MontgomeryA. W. PrihanditaAyida ShonibarTehnukaAsh ValeThe HWA will be conducting interviews with each recipient on the HWA's blog . For more info on the current winners, please visit the HWA Scholarship website .Press and Media, please contact Desireé Duffy at Black Chateau Enterprises: ...About the Horror Writers AssociationThe Horror Writers Association (HWA) is the is the oldest and most respected professional organization for creators of horror fiction around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. Founded in the late 1980s, it now has close to 2,000 members. The HWA encourages public interest in and appreciation of horror and dark fantasy literature and hosts an annual professional conference, StokerCon. HWA is also dedicated to recognizing and promoting diversity in the horror genre and practices a strict anti-harassment policy at all of its events. For more information about the Horror Writers Association, please visit this website . For more information about the Bram Stoker Awards® and our other awards, please visit .

