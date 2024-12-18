Techobserver's RISE Finai Summit To Explore Transformative Impact Of AI On BFSI Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Over 200 BFSI CIOs, CISOs, CFOs, and CHROs will participates in RISE FinAI Summit in New Delhi.

TechObserver's Rise FinAI Summit explores role of AI in transforming BFSI, addressing innovation, risk management, and regulatory challenges.

- TechObserverNEW DELHI, INDIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As India progresses towards its ambition of becoming a $10 trillion economy, artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly critical role in reshaping the financial sector. From banking to insurance and fintech, the adoption of AI is transforming operations, improving customer experiences, and driving innovation. Against this backdrop, the RISE FinAI Summit , organised by Tech Observer Magazine on February 13, 2025 in New Delhi, will bring together key stakeholders to discuss the impact of AI on financial services and strategies to leverage its potential for sustainable growth.The summit, themed“Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Transform Financial Services,” aims to provide a platform for government representatives, BFSI leaders, fintech entrepreneurs, and technology experts to examine AI's transformative role in financial operations, while addressing challenges such as regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and ethical considerations.In recent years, the integration of AI has significantly altered the operations of banks, insurance providers, and fintech companies. Banks are increasingly using AI-powered tools for predictive analytics and automation, allowing them to streamline operations and improve customer engagement. Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are utilising AI for credit underwriting and risk assessment, enhancing their ability to predict creditworthiness and mitigate financial risks.Similarly, the insurance industry is leveraging AI for claims processing, fraud detection, and policy management, resulting in faster and more accurate outcomes. Fintech firms, at the forefront of technological innovation, are offering AI-driven solutions that cater to the evolving expectations of digital-first consumers.The rise of AI comes at a time when the younger demographics-comprising millennials and Gen Z-are demanding greater personalisation, transparency, and efficiency from financial service providers. AI tools are addressing these expectations through tailored financial products, automated services, and enhanced digital interfaces.Key Discussions at RISE FinAI SummitThe summit's agenda covers a wide range of topics that highlight both the opportunities and challenges associated with AI adoption in the financial sector. Key sessions include:Generative AI and Financial Innovation: Exploring how generative AI can transform financial services, enhance customer engagement, and drive product innovation.Smarter Risk Management: Examining how AI tools predict and mitigate risks to protect financial institutions and ensure stability.Innovation vs Compliance: Addressing the balance between technological advancements and the need for regulatory and ethical compliance.The Future of Finance: A discussion on how AI is reshaping strategies, culture, and growth across financial organizations.AI-Driven Personalization: Understanding the role of AI in enhancing customer experiences through personalized banking and investment solutions.Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: Analyzing how AI can help safeguard financial institutions against cyber threats while ensuring data privacy.Fintech and Market Disruption: Highlighting the role of AI in enabling fintech companies to challenge traditional financial practices and expand market accessibility.Key ParticipantsMinistry of FinanceReserve Bank of IndiaGovernment OfficialsSEBI, BSE, NSEPrivate BanksForeign BanksSmall Finance BanksPayments BanksCooperative BanksLife Insurance CompaniesGeneral Insurance CompaniesHealth Insurance CompaniesBFSI ProfessionalsFintech EntrepreneursThe summit is expected to attract over 200 participants from government agencies, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Leaders from regulatory bodies such as SEBI, BSE, and NSE, as well as private, foreign, and small finance banks, will also take part in the discussions. Insurance companies, fintech entrepreneurs, and BFSI professionals are among the key stakeholders who will contribute to the dialogue on AI's role in transforming financial services.While the benefits of AI in finance are significant, its adoption also brings challenges that require careful consideration. Issues such as regulatory compliance, ethical use of AI, data privacy, and cybersecurity remain areas of focus. Financial institutions are increasingly working to ensure that AI technologies are deployed responsibly, maintaining a balance between innovation and adherence to regulations.The discussions at Rise FinAI will offer insights into emerging trends, best practices, and strategies to address these challenges. The event is expected to foster collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to chart a path for AI-driven growth in the financial sector.Summit Details:Summit Name: Rise FinAITheme: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Transform Financial ServicesDate and Venue: February 13, 2025 | New DelhiAttendee Profile: 200 BFSI professionals and government officialsLearn more and register :

