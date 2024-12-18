Inch & Co. Property Management Spreads Holiday Cheer By Providing Free Breakfast With Santa To The Community At 98 Penn Place

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ENOLA, Pa., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inch & Co. Property Management LLC hosted a heartwarming

Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 15, 2024, from 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM at

98 Penn Place in Enola, PA.

This Saturday, Enola's newest apartment community, 98 Penn Place, opened its doors to bring the spirit of the holidays to life. Families from across the area were invited to enjoy a morning of festive fun and connection. The event, which was free to the public, featured a delicious assortment of breakfast items, a cozy hot chocolate bar, engaging holiday crafts, and the magical opportunity to take photos with Santa.

The event wasn't just about holiday cheer-it was also about building a sense of community. Guests were warmly welcomed to tour the brand-new clubhouse and learn about the exciting vision for 98 Penn Place. The Inch & Co. staff joined together to create a family-friendly atmosphere that underscored the importance of togetherness and compassion during the holiday season.

Located off East Penn Drive in Enola, PA, 98 Penn Place is more than just a place to live-it's designed to foster connections and provide a supportive environment for its residents. The luxury apartment community will feature over 400 multi-family units, including 1- and 2-bedroom options, as well as 160+ townhomes. Each unit boasts modern touches like open-concept kitchens, quartz countertops, private balconies, and in-unit laundry.

Residents will also enjoy exclusive access to the state-of-the-art community clubhouse, which includes a fitness center, business center, community room, pet spa, and swimming pool. The community is thoughtfully designed with 24-hour security to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.

The first of six buildings is complete and already leasing, with the remaining phases set for completion in 2025. As 98 Penn Place continues to grow, events like Breakfast with Santa highlight its commitment to creating not just a residence but building a vibrant community.

To learn more, apply, or schedule a visit, go to 98pennplace .

Inch & Co. Property Management LLC. is a leading full-service property management group that services a substantial and diversified client base from all over the world. With more than 75 years of property management experience, the company manages more than 4500 units. The company is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

