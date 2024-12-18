ESET Named A Product And Market Leader In Kuppingercole's Leadership Compass For MDR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Product and Leader in KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass for Managed Detection & Response (MDR). This report prepared by KuppingerCole Analysts AG evaluates the most influential players in the Managed Detection & Response space, and once again acknowledges ESET's commitment to delivering leading cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of organizations across industries.KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass recognizes ESET both as a Product and Market Leader for its ESET PROTECT MDR solution, emphasizing the benefits of its fully integrated, cloud-native platform with flexible and rapid deployment capabilities. The report highlights the service's simple pricing model as well as the new standard tier tailored to the needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). ESET PROTECT MDR provides cross-industry, multi-regional insights, strong ransomware/extortion detection, and excellent blocking capabilities.“ESET PROTECT MDR caters to organizations across the spectrum, from nimble startups to large enterprises,” said Warwick Ashford, Senior Analyst at KuppingerCole, and author of the report.“What sets this solution apart is its ability to deliver rapid response times, robust threat intelligence, and strong ransomware protection, all while offering strong compliance and localization support.”Delivered via the ESET PROTECT Platform, it also stands out for its additional advantages as a 20-minute Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) and a generative AI assistant in the form of the ESET AI Advisor, for proactive security insight. These features make ESET a versatile and reliable solution for organizations of all sizes and maturity levels.“Being named a Product and Market Leader in KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass for MDR reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP at ESET.“Organizations are seeking solutions that provide both proactive detection and rapid response. ESET PROTECT MDR is designed to meet these demands, ensuring businesses stay resilient and protected,” he added.The recognition comes at a time when MDR solutions are more critical than ever. As cyber threats grow in complexity and frequency, organizations face great challenges, including endpoint vulnerabilities, phishing attacks, and ransomware campaigns. Compounding these issues is a widespread cybersecurity skills shortage, which makes it increasingly difficult for businesses to manage threats internally. MDR solutions, particularly those leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies, are essential tools for combating these challenges. They provide critical support for organizations lacking in-house security capabilities, and offer advanced threat detection, rapid response, and proactive risk mitigation strategies to address evolving cyber risks.ESET has also been named a Product and Innovation Leader in the recent KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass report on Endpoint Protection Detection and Response (EPDR). The authoritative guide to the EPDR market segment acknowledged ESET for its robust and innovative ESET PROTECT Platform, which integrates the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) enabling ESET Inspect, and ESET Threat Intelligence, among many other modules.For more information about ESET PROTECT MDR and the ESET PROTECT Platform, please visit .About ESETESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.About KuppingerCole Leadership CompassThe KuppingerCole Leadership Compass offers a comprehensive analysis of IT market segments, identifying leading vendors and products to help organizations select the best solutions for their needs. Ratings are based on KuppingerCole's extensive industry experience, customer feedback, product documentation, and targeted surveys. KuppingerCole's evaluation combines expert insights from market experience, customer feedback, and extensive product documentation.

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

+971 55 972 4623

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.