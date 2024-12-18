Andrews Family Wins $6.6 Million Toxic Mold Verdict Against Anza Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Landmark Jury Decision Highlights Property Manager Gross Negligence

In a significant victory, Ace Law Group secured a

$6.6 million jury verdict

for the

Andrews family

in the case of

Andrews, Anna v. Anza Management . The verdict highlights the dangers of toxic mold exposure and stands as a critical reminder of property managers' responsibilities to maintain safe living conditions.

The jury found that

Anza Management 's negligence caused prolonged toxic mold exposure in the Andrews family's residence, leading to severe health complications. Of the $6.6 million awarded, a substantial portion addresses the family's pain, suffering, and ongoing medical care.

"This case underscores the devastating impact toxic mold can have when landlords and property managers fail to act," said Lead Attorney Patrick Kang, Ace Law Group. "The Andrews family endured unnecessary suffering, and this verdict holds Anza Management accountable for their neglect."

A Wake-Up Call for Property Owners Nationwide

Toxic mold exposure, often caused by poor maintenance and poor management policies, water intrusion, and faulty HVAC systems, can lead to chronic respiratory issues, neurological damage, and other debilitating health conditions. The Andrews verdict reinforces the importance of proactive property management and timely maintenance to prevent such tragedies.

"The Andrews family's story is far too common," said Kang "This case is a warning to negligent property owners and a beacon of hope for tenants dealing with similar situations."

About Ace Law Group is a nationally recognized firm specializing in personal injury and toxic exposure litigation. Known for their aggressive and compassionate representation, they have delivered justice and life-changing results for families harmed by negligence.

For media inquiries or interviews:

Tom Letizia

| Letizia Agency | 702-545-8777 | [email protected]



