Dense Fog Hits Railway Services In Delhi 20 Trains Running Late See Full List Here

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Several train services are impacted due to dense fog in Delhi. The Indian Railways has informed that 20 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.