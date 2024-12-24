‘Baby John’: Varun Dhawan’S Career-Best Performance In A Blockbuster Packed With Heart, Action, And Emotion

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Rating: 4.5/5 The Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John', which released on Wednesday, is more than just a film. It offers a cinematic experience that cements Varun's position as one of Bollywood's finest this year.

The features a perfect blend of emotions, action, music, and masala entertainment with a message. This movie is a complete mass family entertainer. It is directed by Kalees, the film reflects Atlee's signature touch of grandeur and emotional depth, delivering a narrative about women safety that strikes a chord with the audience.

From the makers of Jawan, Kabir Singh, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Baby John carry forwards the legacy of good cinema. The movie is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

This is undoubtedly Varun Dhawan's career-defining performance. He brings his A-game, delivering a nuanced portrayal of a loving father and a fierce protector as a police officer Satya. His on-screen chemistry with Zara, playing his daughter, is heartwarming. Zara is a revelation, her innocence and charm light up the screen, making the father-daughter bond the emotional backbone of the film. Varund Dhawan and Rajpal Yadav's camaraderie brings in humour and fun moments to the film.

Jackie Shroff's commanding presence as the antagonist is a show-stealer. As always, his effortless portrayal of the character adds depth to the narrative. Keerthy Suresh is brilliant and does complete justice, Wamiqa Gabbi also shines, her action scenes are also good.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also appears in a cameo at the end. His presence lights up the screen like never before.

Thaman's background score is nothing short of spectacular, elevating every scene to new heights. The tracks Nain Matakka, Bandobast will make you groove.

Kalees has done utmost justice to the story, blending larger-than-life moments with intimate emotions. The film's theme, which revolves around child trafficking, a topic close to everyone's heart, is handled with sensitivity, stirring conversations long after the credits roll.

A gripping narrative filled with humor, action, and heart-tugging moments works hugely in the film's favour. Stellar performances, especially from Varun Dhawan and Zara along with Jackie Shroff's killer screen presence adds up to the narrative.

'Baby John' is a complete entertainer that ticks every box-emotions, music, action, laughter, and more. It's a film that not only raises the bar for Varun Dhawan but also sets new standards for Bollywood cinema. A must-watch this holiday season.

'Baby John' is presented by Jio Studios, A For Apple, Cine1 Studios. The film is running in cinemas near you.