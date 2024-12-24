Qatar Prioritises Humanitarian Aid To Syria: Mofa Spokesman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Adviser to the Prime and Official Spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari, stated that Qatar's priority in handling the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic is currently humanitarian to ensure providing all the essential help to maintain stability there.

During the weekly briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr al-Ansari, said an air bridge is being operated by Qatar to help the brotherly people of Syria.

He reiterated Qatar's call for the lifting of the international sanctions on Syria as soon as possible to ensure there would be no hindrance in getting all kinds of humanitarian aid to Syria and extend the Qatari air bridge to all airports in Syria.

During the Qatari delegation's visit to Damascus led by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, the foremost needs of Syria were discussed, alongside how Qatar can directly contribute to meeting those needs, he said , underling that Qatar will spare no effort in providing the essential support for the brotherly people of Syria.

Dr al-Ansari highlighted that the symbolic message associated with the landing of the Qatar Airways plane in Damascus International Airport reflects Qatar's commitment to taking all essential measures to ensure the airport's recommissioning and resuming flights to Syria, noting that flights will return to the airport simultaneously when technical requirements are in place.

Regarding the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, Dr Majed al-Ansari said that the negotiations are ongoing, with technical talks taking place in Doha and other tracks occurring in Cairo with continuous coordination with the Arab Republic of Egypt in this regard, adding that no one can predict a specific timeline for reaching an agreement.

Dr al-Ansari confirmed that the situation in Gaza has not improved at all, and the humanitarian crisis is worsening, reiterating the call to all parties to engage seriously with the Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation without any actions that might hinder the success of these negotiations.

MENAFN24122024000067011011ID1109028649