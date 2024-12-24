Ehsan Launches 8Th Edition Of Innovation Contest For Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, of Social Development and Family, the Elderly Empowerment and Care Center“Ehsan”, one of the centres affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work under the of Social Development and Family has announced the launch of the 8th edition of the“Ehsan Scientific Research and Innovation Competition”.

This competition, held under the theme“Improving the Quality of Life for the Elderly”, targets the preparatory and secondary school students from both public and private schools.

This initiative is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, and Afaaq Company.

Anoud Mohamed al-Marri, Acting Director of the Planning and Development Office at Ehsan, said that the competition aims to engage the young generations in promoting social cohesion and encouraging scientific research among school students.

It serves as a unique platform to raise students' awareness about the issues and needs of the elderly, enhance their research skills, and inspire innovative solutions.

She stressed that centre's annual commitment to organizing this competition, reflecting its belief in the importance of scientific research in addressing societal phenomena related to the elderly.

Besides, it helps students develop their talents in research while reviewing the proposals and contributions presented in their studies.

She also highlighted that the competition adheres to several criteria, the most important being that the submitted research should creatively address the needs of the elderly and present innovative, original solutions that have not been tackled before.

A specialized team from the centre has been formed to follow up on the submitted research and provide guidance, data, and information to the students to support their work.

The 7th edition of the competition received significant participation, with 37 public schools from the middle and high school levels taking part.

A total of 138 students participated, submitting 46 specialised research studies on the elderly. The outstanding research projects were presented in a special exhibition held at Lusail University.

