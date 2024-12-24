House Speaker Congratulates Christians On Christmas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) – Lower House Speaker, Ahmad Safadi, extended his congratulations to Christian citizens on the occasion of Christmas, wishing them a year filled with love and peace.In his statement, Safadi said: "On behalf of myself and my colleagues in the Lower House of Parliament, I extend the warmest congratulations to our Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of the festive season, wishing them continued love and peace in our homeland, which, thanks to God and our wise leadership, enjoys the finest expressions of harmony."He emphasized that Jordan takes pride in the values of love and brotherhood that unite the Jordanian family, forming a distinguished example of coexistence, tolerance, and compassion. This unity is a reflection of the Hashemite leadership's dedication to upholding the principles of mutual living and ensuring a dignified life for all citizens.Safadi added: "We pray to the Almighty to protect our beloved Jordan under the banner of our esteemed leader, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and with the support of the Hashemite sword of justice, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II. May God preserve the blessings of security, stability, and peace in our country."